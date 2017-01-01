15º BOGOTÁ SHORT FILM FESTIVAL - BOGOSHORTS

Open call for the 15th BOGOTÁ SHORT FILM FESTIVAL - BOGOSHORTS

To be held from 5th to 12th of December in Bogotá



After receiving, in 2016 more than 3,700 short films from Colombia and the rest of the world, and to achieve more than 30 thousand attendees in the last edition of the Bogotá Short Film Festival - BOGOSHORTS, producers from all over the world can register their productions in the biggest short film festival in Latin America.

More info:

http://www.lbv.co/velvet_voice/bogoshorts/2017/01_15bsff_convocatoria.html