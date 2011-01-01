19th Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema 19 to 30 April

Year after year the BAFICI is consolidated as one of the most prominent film festivals in the world, with an important distinction and a privileged place in the international film agenda.

It is well known as an essential means of promotion for the independent production, that here you can display the most innovative, daring and committed films. The Festival comprises of its comprehensive programming, diverse cultural expressions and gathers acclaimed directors and new talents within a dynamic atmosphere.

With a wide range of films including world premieres, Argentinian and Latin American as well as well-deserved retros, it is the largest and most prestigious event for the independent cinema in Latin America.

