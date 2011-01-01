It is possible to submit films for the Religion Today Filmfestival. The competition will include films, short films, documentary and animations in the following areas:

- The religious dimension today

- Interreligious relations and dialogue

- Religions, women relations and gender issues

- Religions, human rights and peace-making

- Stories of migration: identity, dialogue and conflict in plural societies

Submission deadline: 30th June. No entry fee!

Only films produced in 2015, 2016 and 2017 will be admitted. For any information about this call, please refer to our regulations and application form.