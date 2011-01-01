Total of Entries:»
20th RELIGION TODAY FILM FESTIVAL: CALL FOR ENTRIES
It is possible to submit films for the Religion Today Filmfestival. The competition will include films, short films, documentary and animations in the following areas:
- The religious dimension today
- Interreligious relations and dialogue
- Religions, women relations and gender issues
- Religions, human rights and peace-making
- Stories of migration: identity, dialogue and conflict in plural societies
Submission deadline: 30th June. No entry fee!
Only films produced in 2015, 2016 and 2017 will be admitted. For any information about this call, please refer to our regulations and application form.
