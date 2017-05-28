51 st WORLD COMMUNICATIONS DAY

Sunday, 28th may 2017 / "Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord"

"Communicating Hope and Trust in our Time"



"Good news inspires a positive and responsible approach on the part of its recipients"- Pope Francis



This year, Pope Francis invites us to reflect on the theme: "Communicating Hope and Trust in our Time". Pope Francis' appeal is "to contribute to the search for an open and creative style of communication that never seeks to glamourize evil but instead to concentrate on solutions".

