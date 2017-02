6 books on Photography Directing

Light makes the image visible, while filming and screening it. Without light, there is no picture. The light also brings meaning to the image by the way in which illuminates the subject and the emotional atmosphere it generates. Here 6 books on photography by some of the great masters in the industry. Enjoy and share.

Fuente: http://www.seraudiovisual.com/cine/6-libros-sobre-direccion-de-fotografia/