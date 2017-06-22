8th International Festival of Catholic Cinema Mirabile Dictu - submissions open call

MIRABILE DICTU: International Catholic Film Festival

The eighth edition of the International Catholic Film Festival will be held from Monday, 19th of June to Thursday, 22nd of June 2017 to the Vatican, Palazzo Cardinal Cesi.

The event started with the intention of giving space to producers and filmmakers, documentaries, docu-fiction, TV series, short films and programs that promote universal moral values and positive models.

The films in competition have a common element: they promote universal moral values and positive models.

