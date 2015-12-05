A Life is Never Wasted (Życia nie można zmarnować)

The documentary, Mirabile Dictu Festival 2016 Winner, broadcasted by TVP Polish Television, tells the story of two Polish missionaries murdered in Peru in 1991. The two Conventual Franciscans, Michał Tomaszek and Zbigniew Strzałkowski, were in their early thirties when they were murdered. The authors of the film managed to show the intricacies of missionary life, its ups, and downs as well as the difficulties and dangers that missionaries have to face every day. The documentary was shot in Poland and in the Peruvian Andes. The story features sister Berta Hernandez – the last remaining witness to the kidnapping of the two Franciscans, bishop Luis Bambaren – a retired bishop who had invited the two men to work in Peru, Zbigniew Strzałkowski’s mother who did not want to talk about those dramatic events for many years as well as the inhabitants of Pariacoto village, the place where the two Franciscans used to work. Father Tomaszek and Strzalkowski were beatified on December 5, 2015.

