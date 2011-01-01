Alfa and Omega Prizes 2016

Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson), Silence (Martin Scorsese) and Luz de Soledad (Pablo Moreno) are some of the award-winning films this year by the jury of the Alpha and Omega film prizes. There are many stories about characters who are forced to make difficult decisions, such as the conscientious objector who arrives narmed to the war or the Jesuits onsidering apostasy in the face of persecution in Japan. Great stories of discernment have been awarded But also beautiful fictional or real stories -- such as La La Land (The City of Stars) or the History of Jan.

