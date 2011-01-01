BOARDING RUSSIA, NEW JERUSALEM MONASTERY

SIBOMONDE Presents:

BOARDING RUSSIA, NEW JERUSALEM MONASTERY



The pilgrimage to the Holy Land starts right in the centre of Russia, 55 kilometers to the northwest of Moscow, on the banks of the river Istra. Here you will discover a Russian holy place. In 1656, the Monastery of the New Jerusalem was established by order of His Holiness Nikon, the most renowned patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church.



Russia has always been known for its monasteries. These churches of white stone, decorated with golden domes, were perceived as an image of the heavenly Jerusalem.