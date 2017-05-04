Call for entries for Plural+ youth festival on migration

New York, May, 4th, 2017 (PLURAL+). The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) invite you to submit original and creative videos focusing on the PLURAL+ theme of migration, celebrating diversity and social inclusion. Deadline for submission is 4 June 2017. Early submissions are encouraged.

In a world often characterised by intolerance, and cultural and religious divisions, it is vital that youth are recognised as powerful agents of social change. PLURAL+ encourages youth to address key challenges and opportunities related to social inclusion and cohesion, migrant integration, respect for identity, diversity, human rights and xenophobia, both at local and global levels through video production. Young people aged up to 25 are invited to submit short videos of five minutes (maximum) in length for consideration in the PLURAL+ Youth Video Festival.

