Cardinal Foley Scholarship Fund - Call for Applications 2017-2018

Strengthening capacities of communicators in the ministry of the local churches

CAMECO is accepting applications for Cardinal Foley Fund scholarships in graduate and postgraduate studies in (pastoral) communications. The fund was launched in memory of Cardinal John Patrick Foley, former President of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications (PCSC), and was established by the PCSC, several donor organisations and CAMECO. The fund aimsÂ to broaden the base of qualified priests, religious and lay people withÂ competence to further develop the communication ministry of the local churches. It also intendsÂ to qualify Africans, Asians and Latin Americans for provision of proper formation for future Church communicators in local training institutes, communication (and theology) faculties and mayor seminaries. For further details, please check the guidelines. Applications for the 2017-2018 academic year must be submitted by 3rd April 2017.

Find here the guidelines, the application form and the budget form.