Catholic Audiovisual Producers from Latin America attended SIPCA TV intensive training workshop

Argentina - 21st October 2016 - SIPCA TV, the international service for Latin American producers and networks directed by Guillermo Carlos Ares, convened a large group of independent catholic audiovisual producers, in addition to those belonging to SIPCA TV, to the 2016 Workshop for Latin American Audiovisual Independent Producers.

43 filmmakers from 19 countries shared 4 intensive days during which international renown professionals developed the following topics: Analysis of projects, practical tips for approaching them, basic standards of presentation to aids and funding. SIPCATV and management with Latin America catholic producers and networks. projection towards future. Concepts, standards and basic approach to high quality audiovisual production. High quality production of television programmes at reduced budgets and low cost.

The event started with a message from Monsignor Dario Edoardo Viganó, Prefect of the Secretary for the Communication of the Holy See and the concelebration of the Holy inaugural Mass was in charge of Monsignor Gabriel Barba Bishop of LaFerrere Diocese - Media Commision for the Episcopal Conference in Argentina and Monsignor Heriberto Bodeant - Bishop of Melo Diocese - Uruguay, President of the Communication Department and Press of Episcopal Latin American Council, who also participated actively during the event.

The workshop was supported by the Vatican's Secretariat of Communication, Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM), Argentine Episcopal Conference (CEA), Catholic Media Council ( CAMECO ) , Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) and the Bishops Conference of United States (USCCB).

For further information go to:http://sipca.tv/taller-de-productores-audiovisuales-de-america-latina-en-el-marco-del-servicio-sipcatv-3-2/