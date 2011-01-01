"Catholic Tv Stations ​Meeting for Directors and Producers​​ - Peru 2018​"

From ​ April ​9 to 13​ , SipcaTv is going to hold " SipcaTv - Catholic Tv Stations Meeting for Directors and Producers." It is going to take place in Lima -Perú at " Casa de Retiros Betania."

On this occasion, we will work on subjects related to the Catholic audiovisual communication in our continent. Church authorities and international lecturers will participate.