"Catholic Tv Stations Meeting for Directors and Producers - Peru 2018"
From April 9 to 13, SipcaTv is going to hold " SipcaTv - Catholic Tv Stations Meeting for Directors and Producers." It is going to take place in Lima -Perú at " Casa de Retiros Betania."
On this occasion, we will work on subjects related to the Catholic audiovisual communication in our continent. Church authorities and international lecturers will participate.
We will share successful experiences about television programs production, documentaries, and Lic. Leandro Lanzotti fund for producers.