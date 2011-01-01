Cinecittà Studios

Since 1937 Cinecittà Studios, whose fame was echoed throughout the world, has been the center of the national film production. Cinecittà Studios Event Department incorporated the Event Area of Cinecittà World and Civita, giving life to Cinecittà Events. Cinecittà premises are suitable for conventions, gala dinners, corporate meetings and special events and offers spaces, setups, technologies, catering, additional services and help adapt and adjust the event to the needs of the company.

Source: Cinecitta Official Website