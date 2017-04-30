Clipmetrajes Festival 2017

You can send your clipmetrajes on how we devour the planet till 30 April 2017.

Are you concerned about the inequalities? Can you explain an idea into a one-minute video? If you are legal age, let's participate in the general category of Festival de Clipmetrajes de Manos Unidas and join the fight against hunger. Your videos may last a maximum of 1 minute and 10 seconds counting the gussets of the festival (cartelas del festival) .

More Info: http://www.clipmetrajesmanosunidas.org/