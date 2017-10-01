“Converso” - ("Converted")(If the Holy Spirit comes into our home, is it possible to make a film on him?)

Synopsis: "Converted" - ("Converso") A film about a church organ, family, harmony and something even more difficult: faith.

Concepts that are more or less basic through which there is an attempt to explain something so profound as it is ineffable: the director's sisters suddenly convert to Catholicism and the filmmaker tries to grasp what is behind this personal transformation mechanism.

