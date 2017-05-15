Coordinated by SIGNIS LAC documentary will be screened at the Festival "Encuentros del otro Cine" in Ecuator

Quito, Ecuador, 15 May 2017 (SIGNIS ALC).- The documentary LABAKA, which addresses the life commitment of Bishop Labaka and her sister Agnes Arango in defense of the indigenous Waorani and Tagaeri-Taromenane , in the Ecuadorian Amazon, will screen at the 16th edition of the Festival EDOC, Meetings of the Other Cinema, which runs from 10 to 21 May in Quito and from 12 to 21 of May in Guayaquil.

More Info: http://www.signis.net/noticias/cultura/15-05-2017/documental-coordinado-por-signis-alc-se-proyectara-en-el-festival-encuentros-del-otro-cine-en-ecuador

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeShdnyEHEk