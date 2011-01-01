Croatia: The Untameable Cardinal

"In the name of the people, the High-Court Judge of the Peoples Republic of Croatia in Zagreb, in the name of the council made up of Žarko Vimpulšek as President of the Council, on the day of the 11th of October, 1946, the following verdict has been reached: the second-accused, Dr Aloysius Stepinac, imprisonment and forced labor for 16 years, a loss of political and civil rights, for the duration of five years."

With these words, in a show-trial orchestrated by the Yugoslav Communists, Cardinal Aloysius Stepinac was charged with high treason and co-operation with the enemy occupier, the founding of a military vicariate, plotting the demise of the political system and propaganda against the state. The Apostolic Nuncio Joseph Hurley came to Zagreb and attended every session. Every time when Stepinac was led into the court, he would stand up and bow in Stepinac’s direction. In this he wanted to demonstrate that the man was completely just and that he was not guilty of any felony. He also wanted to show how deeply he respected him for his convictions, and all his past standpoints and choices.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKjcfBqtklU&t=920s