Starring: Azucena Carmona, Pablo Tolosa, Ricardo Pinelle
Director: Lorena Chuscoff
Screenwriter: Lorena Chuscoff, Pablo Gomez
Photography Director: Luis Tuzzi
Music: Augustine Cheli, Gustavo Pedernera, Juan Piace
Synopsis:
In 2013 in Cordoba, Argentina everyone is ready to live the beatification of Cura Brochero. Santiago, is a 55 years old independent producer. He is about to make a film about the life of Cura Brochero. Luciano is an actor with a conflicting and disordered life, marked by excesses and weaknesses. Their stories intersect when Luciano accepts the proposal to join this film, playing the priest José Gabriel Brochero. During the shoot, the life and examples of the Cura Gaucho challenge Luciano permanently, generating a crisis, which forces him to reconsider various aspects of your life.
