"CURA BROCHERO la PELÍCULA" film nominated to compete in the International Festival "Depth of Field" from United States

Starring: Azucena Carmona, Pablo Tolosa, Ricardo Pinelle

Director: Lorena Chuscoff

Screenwriter: Lorena Chuscoff, Pablo Gomez

Photography Director: Luis Tuzzi

Music: Augustine Cheli, Gustavo Pedernera, Juan Piace

Synopsis:

In 2013 in Cordoba, Argentina everyone is ready to live the beatification of Cura Brochero. Santiago, is a 55 years old independent producer. He is about to make a film about the life of Cura Brochero. Luciano is an actor with a conflicting and disordered life, marked by excesses and weaknesses. Their stories intersect when Luciano accepts the proposal to join this film, playing the priest José Gabriel Brochero. During the shoot, the life and examples of the Cura Gaucho challenge Luciano permanently, generating a crisis, which forces him to reconsider various aspects of your life.

Source: http://www.dofiff.com/Pages/Spring%202017%20Official%20Nominations.html