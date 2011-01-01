Total of Entries:»
Complete the field with your e-mail for reset your password
We invite you to apply for dok.incubator workshop 2017!
We are looking for highly-motivated teams of individuals, who want to work intensively on the editing and development of their rough-cut documentaries to allow it to reach its full international potential.
We accept eight projects from all around the world. First-timers and experienced directors and producers are equally welcome – we will consider above all the ambition and potential of the projects while making our selection. However, we do ask that your editor have previous experience working on long documentaries.
You will attend three one-week residential sessions at different stages of project development:
APRIL – Třešť, Czech Republic // ROUGH-CUT
JUNE – Smolenice, Slovakia // FINE CUT
SEPTEMBER – Malmö, Sweden // NEAR PICTURE LOCK
Follow us on Facebook for updates!
More info: