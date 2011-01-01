Dok.incubator workshop 2017!

We invite you to apply for dok.incubator workshop 2017!

Call for ambitious feature docs in rough-cut stage

DEADLINE: February 1st, 2017

We are looking for highly-motivated teams of individuals, who want to work intensively on the editing and development of their rough-cut documentaries to allow it to reach its full international potential.

We accept eight projects from all around the world. First-timers and experienced directors and producers are equally welcome – we will consider above all the ambition and potential of the projects while making our selection. However, we do ask that your editor have previous experience working on long documentaries.

You will attend three one-week residential sessions at different stages of project development:

APRIL – Třešť, Czech Republic // ROUGH-CUT

JUNE – Smolenice, Slovakia // FINE CUT

SEPTEMBER – Malmö, Sweden // NEAR PICTURE LOCK

For more information, please click on the ‘APPLICATION 2017’ section at the top right-hand corner of the website.

More info:

http://dokincubator.net/