Ecumenical Jury at the Festival de Cannes 17/05/2017

Cannes, May, 17th, 2017 (SIGNIS) – Today opens the 70th edition of the Festival de Cannes, under the presidency of the Spanish director Pedro Almodovar. For more than 40 years, Christians have been present at the heart of this highly professional and publicized artistic event, with an ecumenical jury composed of 6 Protestant and Catholic members. They award their prize to a film from the official competition.

You can follow the activities of the ecumenical jury at the festival by visiting the official website.

More Info: http://www.signis.net/news/culture/17-05-2017/ecumenical-jury-at-the-festival-de-cannes