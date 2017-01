EVANGOMERCIALS™

Our Powerful TV Commercials Change Hearts. Our creative, catechetical television campaigns and Web sites reach millions.

Our first Catholic evangelism messages began airing on television in 1998, in preparation for the Jubilee 2000. At that time, 3,000 inactive Catholics returned to their local parishes. Today, we harness the effectiveness of television and the power of the internet for even greater outreach to over 125 million viewers, helping hundreds of thousands to come home.

