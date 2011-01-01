Deadline: May 31st

To be held from 2 to 9 September - Argentina

The Festival Internacional de Cine de las ALturas aims to develop our creative aspects by the cinematographic activity and at the same time refers to the Andes heights, geographical and cultural belt that unites all of Latin America from Antarctica and Tierra del Fuego to Venezuela and the Caribbean, passing through the centers of greater growth of the film industry in recent years such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.



Complete the registration form according to the genre or style of projection. Register your film in the 2017 edition of the Festival Internacional de Cine de las ALturas. For more information download the regulation.