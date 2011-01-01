Full of Grace

Full of Grace is an artfully made biblical epic in the spirit of The Passion of the Christ which tells the story of the NewTestament from the perspective of Mary, mother of Jesus Christ. There is only one person in the Gospel that had the experience of living 30 years with Jesus, from birth through the Resurrection: his mother Mary. After a full life shared with her Son, fleeing into Egypt, losing him in the Temple, seeing him placed upon the cross, Mary is living her final days on earth pondering her life with Jesus. Set 10 years after the Resurrection, Mary eagerly awaits the return of the Apostle Peter. Arriving at Mary’s home after years of traveling, preaching and narrowly escaping death, Peter expresses the overwhelming responsibility of spreading the story of Jesus amidst heresies and conflict. Providing the encouragement only a mother can, Mary helps Peter re-discover the truth: he is not leading, he is following and walking in the light of God.

