Goya productions launches crowfunding campaign

Goya productions launches crowfunding campaign to complete production on documentary about the latest mystery of Fatima. Your help could consist of prayers, or the promotion of our productions to reach more people and also financial contributions to sustain the production.

Historical strange coincidences seem to indicate that Fatima has influenced the history of these last 100 years... Could Fatima also give us the key of our future? That is what this documentary tries to reveal. Based on reliable data and expert opinions, this documentary reveals ignored events and offers a global exciting vision.

www.fatimaeldocumental.com