The film tells the beginnings of Sirvientas de María ( Servants of Mary ), a religious institution that was born in Madrid in 1851 by the inspiration of priest Miguel Martinez . Soledad Torres Acosta guided the institution and was in charge of its expansion until her death in 1887. Those were difficult years in which Madre Soledad and the Servants of Mary faced revolutions, epidemics and religious persecution. Soledad Torres Acosta was canonised by Pope Paul VI in 1970.