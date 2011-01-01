HM tv prepares documentary on the life of Sister Clare Crockett: " ALL OR NOTHING " - Teaser - September 2017

An emerging actress leaves behind her career and the doors open to fame to give her life to God. Some may consider this as a total failure. But… what was it? In this film, HM tv interviews all those who met Sister Clare. After her tragic death in the 2016 Equator earthquake, it seems that tragedy has imposed a devastating final. However, many people think that the story does not end there. Thanks to the files of "Siervas del Hogar de la Madre", where photos and videos of more than 15 years of Sister Clare's life are stored, HM Television presents, in this documentary, the real story of this sister, who gave everything to God, without saving anything.

Teaser - September 2017

Sr. Clare lived in the United States for four years, teaching at Assumption Catholic School in Jacksonville, FL. In the September teaser, her students share their memories.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJL-2IXnbZY

Source and more info: http://www.hermanaclare.com/es/multimedia/pelicula