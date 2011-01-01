HM tv prepares documentary on the life of Sister Clare Crockett: " ALL OR NOTHING "

An emerging actress leaves behind her career and the doors open to fame to give her life to God. Some may consider this as a total failure. But… what was it? In this film, HM tv interviews all those who met Sister Clare. After her tragic death in the 2016 Equator earthquake, it seems that tragedy has imposed a devastating final. However, many people think that the story does not end there. Thanks to the files of "Siervas del Hogar de la Madre", where photos and videos of more than 15 years of Sister Clare's life are stored, HM Television presents, in this documentary, the real story of this sister, who gave everything to God, without saving anything.

Source and more info: http://www.hermanaclare.com/es/multimedia/pelicula