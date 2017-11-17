Ibermedia - Course of Development of Ibero-American Film Projects - Open call

Deadline April 6 - 15th edition of Course of Development of Ibero-American Film Projects is open. It will be held in Madrid, from 9 October to 17 November 2017, twenty filmmakers of Latin America, Spain, Italy and Portugal to develop their feature film of fiction, documentary or animation. This year, after the incorporation of Italy to the Ibermedia Program and with the aim of encouraging co-productions between Europe and Latin America, the Italian authors may submit their nominations to the course through this web site. The deadline for submission of applications are due on April 6.

por Ibermedia