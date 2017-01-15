International Christian Film Festival

Orlando, April 27-29, 2017 /

Deadline: January 15, 2017

Founded on September 15, 2012, the International Christian Film Festival is one of the largest Christian Film Festival in the world. Our goal is to help filmmakers get to next level.



This is the premiere choice for faith-based, family-friendly films and documentaries.

ICFF is one of the largest Christian Film Festival in the world and it is the only film festival with a screening in France during the Cannes Film Festival

More Info