International Film Festival for Women, Social Issues, and Zero Discrimination

Submissions open : 10 March 2015 – 10 February 2017

The International Film Festival for Women, Social Issues, and Zero Discrimination was established as a means of supporting and promoting filmmakers all over the world. Our main mission is to raise local and international awareness towards issues relating to women and social issues in general, and to help the United Nation promote peace and its humanitarian goals.

More Information