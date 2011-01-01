Iveron Icon of the Mother of God

The animation is about the Orthodox icon of Virgin Mary to which numerous miracles were ascribed, the Iveron Icon of the Mother of God. A unique feature of this icon appears to be a scar on the right cheek of the Virgin Mary. Tradition says that the icon was stabbed by a soldier at Nicaea (829-842), and then miraculously blood flowed from the wound. This beautiful story recounts the experience of a child and his grandmother around the Iveron Icon.

