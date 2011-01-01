January 19th GOYA PRODUCCIONES launches documentary about The Dominicans

Goya Producciones launches documentary, "Dominicos, Santo Domingo and the Order of Preachers", coinciding with the closing of the Jubilee of the Order after 800 years since its foundation. Pope Francis has also joined this Jubilee with the celebration of Holy Mass in January this year.

"Dominicans" is a powerful documentary that reveals the history and uncertainties over who are the Dominicans, how they have influenced the European culture, their role in the courts of the Inquisition or how Santo Domingo de Guzmán received the Rosary of the Virgin and extended this prayer for all over the world.

Among other topics, it disassembles myths and explains the truths of the Order. A tour throughout their history by the hand of Dominican saints like Catherine of Siena, Rosa de Lima, Martin de Porres, and Saint Thomas Aquinas.

Eight centuries of history at the service of Church reported in a documentary, which is essential to bring the audience into the way of life of its members.

more info http://www.goyaproducciones.com/lanzamiento-del-documental-los-dominicos/