Jeanne de Lestonnac

( Spain, 85min)

Directed by Pablo Zubizarreta

Jeanne de Lestonnac (1556-1640), a member of the 16th Century French nobility, niece of the famous humanist writer Miguel de Cervantes and mother of 5 children, one day decided to leave everything and fulfill her deferred dream. She had to confront a world of men to achieve her mission. Courageous, visionary, combative; she became the founder of the first religious Order, approved by the Church, which was dedicated to education. The film proposes various trips. The first, is one over time.

