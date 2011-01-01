Let's take care of the Pan-Amazon source of life in the heart of the Church

The radio series "Let's take care of the Pan-Amazon source of life in the heart of the Church" ( Pan-Amazon: surface of countries having jurisdiction or territory in the basin of the Amazon River): source oflife in the heart of the Church" is a production of the Social Pastoral Amazon Network CARITAS-Equator, ALER and SIGNIS ALC. The series consists of 21 programs lasting 9 and 10 minutes , thataddresses issues related to the environmental reality of the Ecuadorian Amazon and various historical, cultural, economic and multi-ethnic processes generated in this territory, since the presence ofindigenous peoples until the arrival of the colonists and the transnational oil companies. Without forgetting the presence of the Catholic Church in those territories, defending the life and rights of peopleand nature.

The series is directed to our audience and, in particular, to groups from our pastoral agents, catechists, servers, missionaries, teachers and communicators.