Light ineffable

The animation is about the Orthodox icon of Virgin Mary to which numerous miracles were ascribed, the Iveron Icon of the Mother of God. A unique feature of this icon appears to be a scar on the right cheek of the Virgin Mary. Tradition says that the icon was stabbed by a soldier at Nicaea (829-842), and then miraculously blood flowed from the wound. This beautiful story recounts the experience of a child and his grandmother around the Iveron Icon.

http://balt-tv.com/projects/animation_films/svet_neugasimiy