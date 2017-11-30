Mirabile Dictu - International Catholic Film Festival 2017

The eighth edition of the International Catholic Film Festival will be held from Monday, 27th of November to Thursday, 30th of November 2017 to the Vatican, Palazzo Cardinal Cesi.

The event started with the intention of giving space to producers and filmmakers, documentaries, docu-fiction, TV series, short films and programs that promote universal moral values and positive models.

The films in competition have a common element: they promote universal moral values and positive models.