These two worldwide telecasts will be offered free of charge by the Vatican Television Center (CTV) only for live or pre-recorded broadcasts, or for use in news reports.
Christmas Eve, 24 December 2016
Christmas Mass at Night presided over by Pope Francis
Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City
Scheduled celebration time: 20:25 to 22:30 UTC/GMT time
* Satellite feeds will start ten minutes earlier at 20:15 UTC/GMT time *
20:15:00 GMT/UTC Satellite feed starts, lineup time, beauty shots
20:24:00 GMT/UTC Screen fades to black
20:24:30 GMT/UTC Eurovision logo signature intro
20:25:00 GMT/UTC Celebration begins, entrance procession
22:30:00 GMT/UTC Estimated conclusion (or 5 minutes after departure of Pope Francis)
Christmas Day, 25 December 2016
Christmas Message and "Urbi et Orbi" Blessing of Pope Francis
Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City
From 11:00 to 11:30 UTC/GMT time
* Satellite feeds will start ten minutes earlier at 10:50 UTC/GMT time *
10:50:00 GMT/UTC Satellite feed starts, lineup time, beauty shots
10:59:00 GMT/UTC Screen fades to black
10:59:30 GMT/UTC Eurovision logo signature intro
11:00:00 GMT/UTC Ceremony begins in St. Peter's Square
11:30:00 GMT/UTC Estimated conclusion (or 5 minutes after departure of Pope Francis)
