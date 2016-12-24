Mondovisione-Worldtelecast 2016 CTV

These two worldwide telecasts will be offered free of charge by the Vatican Television Center (CTV) only for live or pre-recorded broadcasts, or for use in news reports.

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2016

Christmas Mass at Night presided over by Pope Francis

Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City

Scheduled celebration time: 20:25 to 22:30 UTC/GMT time

* Satellite feeds will start ten minutes earlier at 20:15 UTC/GMT time *

20:15:00 GMT/UTC Satellite feed starts, lineup time, beauty shots

20:24:00 GMT/UTC Screen fades to black

20:24:30 GMT/UTC Eurovision logo signature intro

20:25:00 GMT/UTC Celebration begins, entrance procession

22:30:00 GMT/UTC Estimated conclusion (or 5 minutes after departure of Pope Francis)

Satellite Parameters - FREE access for all broadcasters

Christmas Day, 25 December 2016

Christmas Message and "Urbi et Orbi" Blessing of Pope Francis

Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City

From 11:00 to 11:30 UTC/GMT time

* Satellite feeds will start ten minutes earlier at 10:50 UTC/GMT time *

10:50:00 GMT/UTC Satellite feed starts, lineup time, beauty shots

10:59:00 GMT/UTC Screen fades to black

10:59:30 GMT/UTC Eurovision logo signature intro

11:00:00 GMT/UTC Ceremony begins in St. Peter's Square

11:30:00 GMT/UTC Estimated conclusion (or 5 minutes after departure of Pope Francis)

Satellite Parameters - FREE access for all broadcasters

For technical assistance, contact bookings@eurovision.net (+41 22 717 2900) or visit Eurovision Worldfeed page.