New call for applications to the Cardinal Foley Scholarship Fund for 2018/19 - Deadline: 26th March 2018

Strengthening capacities of communicators in the ministry of the local churches

CAMECO is accepting applications for Cardinal Foley Fund scholarships in graduate and postgraduate studies in (pastoral) communications. The fund was launched in memory of Cardinal John Patrick Foley, former President of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications (PCSC), and was established by the PCSC (now Secretariat for Communication), several donor organisations and CAMECO. The fund aims to broaden the base of qualified priests, religious and lay people with competence to further develop the communication ministry of the local churches. It also intends to qualify Africans, Asians and Latin Americans for provision of proper formation for future Church communicators in local training institutes, communication (and theology) faculties and mayor seminaries. For further details, please check the guidelines. Applications for the 2018-2019 academic year must be submitted by 26th March 2018.

Find here the guidelines, the application form and the budget form.