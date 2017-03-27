New Fatima Documentary and Commemorative Fatima Publication Released for 100th Anniversary

The World Apostolate of Fatima, USA – Our Lady’s Blue Army, has released a compelling new documentary on the apparitions at Fatima for the 100th anniversary. Fatima: A Message of Hope presents the monumental events that occurred in Fatima, Portugal a century ago and shows why the Fatima message is more important now than ever.

