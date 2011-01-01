"Ore Ru" Esperando a Francisco

"Ore Ru", in the ancient language guarani still spoken by almost inhabitants of Paraguay, it means "Our Father". And it is the title of a documentary film about the visit of Pope Francis to that country in July 2015, without doubt the most important event of the year . The Pope asked the Paraguayans to learn by heart the prayer in Guarani and to pray it during his visit, as a tribute to the cultural and religious heritage of the Company of Jesus in the territory of that culture. The documentary reflects the enormous impact that had the Pope's trip. It was distributed at the main halls of Asuncion and in a week became one of the most successful Paraguayan productions. Surpassed all the expectations of producers, Juan Carlos Maneglia and Tana Schembori, and the director, the young Armando Aquino.

Más Info: https://donorione.org.ar/web/index.php/todas-las-noticias-de-actualidad/5357-ore-ru-la-pelicula-de-la-visita-del-papa-a-paraguay

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt04RzIWMFc