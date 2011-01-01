Pontificio Istituto Orientale offered a premiere: Film "Silence" - Martin Scorsese

The Jesuits of Rome were offered an usual gift by Martin Scorsese, director of international renown. His latest film, “Silence,” is a highly nuanced presentation of faith and culture, as experienced by the Japanese and the Jesuits who were their first Christian missionaries in the 16th century. Often films of religious subjects are offered to the Vatican for a premiere viewing. When Martin Scorsese heard that there was an opportunity to have a viewing and discussion with 250 Jesuits in Rome, he offered the evening’s encounter graciously and gratuitously.

https://unipio.org/it/an-evening-with-martin-scorsese/