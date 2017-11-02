"Regional Meeting of Catholic networks from Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean" Panama 2017

In preparation for WYD 2019, the Archdiocese of Panama and the Commission of Communication of SEDAC, are calling directors or managers of Catholic TV stations of the region, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean to participate in the "Regional Meeting of Catholic networks from Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean", to be held from 30 October to 2 November 2017, in Panama City.

The meeting aims to share experiences about production and management of Catholic networks and also to build bridges of cooperation and planning of regional communication strategy for WYD 2019".