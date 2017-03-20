Short Film Competition - Prize "THE AURORA PRIZE FOR AWAKENING HUMANITY"

The Humanitarian Initiative Aurora announces the launch of a short film competition open to all film genres.

Join the global humanitarian movement investing your talent, your time and your imagination in films that convey the main selection criteria of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity: courage, commitment and impact.

Beyond state borders, religion, ethnicity and skin color, tens of selfless people demonstrate with their acts of courage and saving thousands of lives, that human life is an irreplaceable value.

We hope that films reflect their ideas on the humanitarianism, the hope, the selflessness and faith in a more prosperous future.

General requirements:

Age: Up to 40 years.

Duration of the film: Up to 5 minutes.

Gender: Documentary, fiction, animation (2D, 3D), others.

Deadline: Until 20 March 2017.

The films must have been produced not before 1 January 2016.

The films must be sent by means of links that are not public, via YouTube or Vimeo.

To view the details of terms and conditions of short films Aurora competition , please clickClick here.

After the selection of a professional jury, the Humanitarian Initiative Aurora awarded toU$S 4,000to the author of the best film. Those who consecrate themselves to the second and third place will receive a prize of $2,000 and $1,500, respectively. The authors of the five best films will have the unique opportunity to participate in the Ceremony of the Aurora 28 May 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.

We believe that, even in the darkest moments, a brighter future is in the hands of those who can provide help and hope. We hope to see their stories that reflect the hope, commitment and faith in the future.

To apply to the contest, please clickClick here.

For any query, please contact us through Film@auroraprize.com or, by telephone, to +374 98 909417.