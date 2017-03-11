SIGNIS ALC - Video Contest for New Talents #iSeeHope

The World Catholic Association for Communication, SIGNIS, is calling to apply for the international video contest for new talents: #iSeeHope. The contest seeks to make visible the hope that is reborn in the smallest places and remote areas in the world.

This event is organized on the occasion of the 2017 SIGNIS World Congress, which will take place from 19 to 22 June 2017, in Quebec, Canada and whose theme is "Hope". The contest aims to promote and encourage the audiovisual works that reflect images and stories of hope in a world full of despair and sad pictures.

Those interested in participating in this contest will win the amazing opportunity for the productions can be seen around the world and, in addition, win a thousand euros.

More Info: http://signisalc.org/noticias/jovenes/11-03-2017/concurso-de-video-para-jovenes-iseehope