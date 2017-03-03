SIGNIS #iSeeHope Competition - DEADLINE Extended

All videos must be received before midnight on May, 19th, 2017 (Brussels Time – GMT +1).

On the occasion of its World Congress 2017 on the theme "Promoting stories of Hope", SIGNIS is organizing a video competition for new talents! Participate, and win a cash prize of 1000€ as well as the opportunity for your production to be showcased worldwide through the SIGNIS network.

more info: http://www.signis.net/news/events/03-03-2017/signis-iseehope-competition-deadline-extended