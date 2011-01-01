SIGNIS WORLD CONGRESS 2017

SIGNIS World Congress, will be held in Québec June 19-21, 2017

The theme of SWC 2017 (which has also been adopted by CMC) is “Promoting Stories of Hope.” This theme is timely and rich with possibilities, offering perfect continuity with our long-time umbrella theme, “Media for a Culture of Peace.” Plans are to organize the programme across four concurrent strands (tracks): production, spirituality, media education/technology, and news (reporting).

