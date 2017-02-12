Spiritual FILM FESTIVAL "Contracorriente" (Colombia)

Deadline: February 12th, 2017

From: July 24th, 2017 Until: July 28th, 2017

Welcome to a window of exhibition and promotion of spiritual cinema, a place to present to the world a series of programming, which through stories, experiences of life, help us recovering our essence as spiritual beings, making us more sensitive to the environment, seeing everything in a more meaningful manner and with a high purpose. An introspective journey, an in-depth exploration of fiction, documentary and animation seen from 4 categories that speak of different spiritualities, ways of looking at life, a place for an alternative cinema, transcendental and of values.

Source and more info: https://festivaldecinecontracorriente.com/