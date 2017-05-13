Tamil version of film on 'Asia's greatest missionary'

Colombo, May 11th, 2017 (UCAN). A movie based on the life of St. Joseph Vaz — a priest described as 'Asia's greatest missionary' — has been dubbed into the Tamil language to promote and popularize the Indian-born saint among Sri Lankan Christians.



Directed by Sanjaya Nirmal, a Catholic, the 2009 film Joseph Vaz had its Tamil version launch in Colombo April 25.

Popularly known as the Apostle of Sri Lanka, St. Vaz was beatified by Pope John Paul II in Sri Lanka in 1995 and canonized by Pope Francis in 2015, also in Sri Lanka.

More Info: http://www.signis.net/news/culture/13-05-2017/tamil-version-of-film-on-asias-greatest-missionary

Full Movie in Tamil language: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXn4OHhdywM