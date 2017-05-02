The Catalan film "Estiu 1993" is the SIGNIS prize at BAFICI 2017

Buenos Aires, May 2nd, 2017, (SIGNIS-Argentina). During the 19th edition of the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Film (BAFICI), the SIGNIS Prize was awarded to the first work of Catalan filmmaker Carla Simùon, Estiu 1993 (Summer 1993).

The SIGNIS jury awarded this film "because it gives a tender account of the universe of children. He unveils to us the strength of the family to overcome the tragic cases with love. The film is told with subtlety, emotion and has remarkable cinematographic values. "

More Info: http://www.signis.net/noticias/cultura/02-05-2017/la-pelicula-catalana-estiu-1993-es-el-premio-signis-en-el-bafici-2017